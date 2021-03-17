Jackalope Jump for Special Olympic Athletes this Saturday

March 17, 2021 — This Saturday, the Rock Spring Police Department will be hosting the 2021 Jackalope Jump at Wataha Pond near the Rock Springs Golf Course. Once again, all monies raised will provide over 1,800 Special Olympic Wyoming athletes the opportunity to practice and compete in the 2021 winter and summer seasons at no cost to their families.

Advertisement

The goal for this year’s event is $10,000.

Individuals, organizations, and businesses can team up to raise money. Jumpers must raise a minimum of $100.00 to earn the privilege of taking the plunge. Each jumper that reaches the minimum goal will also receive a t-shirt and beach towel. Participants can register online at sowy.org.

On-site registration will start at 10:00 a.m., and jumping will start at noon. There will be warm showers and a changing area available for the jumpers to use. The Sweetwater County Dive Team will assist those who jump.

Sponsor

This event is subject to Special Olympic North America COVID-19 guidelines. Participants will need to wear masks when not jumping, and social distancing will be necessary.

The Jackalope Jump is a wild, fun, crazy fundraising event and a great way to show your community support.