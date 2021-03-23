Jackalope Jump raises over $6,900 for Special Olympics Wyoming

0
129

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 23,2021) — The Rock Springs Police Department would like to thank everyone who made the 2021 Jackalope Jump a big success. This year’s event raised over $6,900.00 for Special Olympics Wyoming. We had sixty total jumpers. They were Special Olympians, sponsored teams, individuals, men and women ages 7 to 70.

 

 

It is only with the help of the various community agencies, volunteers and donations that the event is made possible.

A special thank you to; Tom Ellis and Russ Harper of WyoRadio, Sweetwater County Emergency Management Dive Team, Wyoming Homeland Security Region 4 Response Team, Rock Springs Fire Department, Life Skills, Now Cap, Native Sun Food Truck, Rock Springs Parks and Recreation and Master of Ceremonies City of Rock Springs Counselor Tim Robinson.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR