Jackalope Jump raises over $6,900 for Special Olympics Wyoming

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 23,2021) — The Rock Springs Police Department would like to thank everyone who made the 2021 Jackalope Jump a big success. This year’s event raised over $6,900.00 for Special Olympics Wyoming. We had sixty total jumpers. They were Special Olympians, sponsored teams, individuals, men and women ages 7 to 70.

Advertisement

It is only with the help of the various community agencies, volunteers and donations that the event is made possible.

A special thank you to; Tom Ellis and Russ Harper of WyoRadio, Sweetwater County Emergency Management Dive Team, Wyoming Homeland Security Region 4 Response Team, Rock Springs Fire Department, Life Skills, Now Cap, Native Sun Food Truck, Rock Springs Parks and Recreation and Master of Ceremonies City of Rock Springs Counselor Tim Robinson.