Jackalope Jump raises over $8,000 for Special Olympics

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — It was the perfect day for a cold plunge last Saturday as the annual Jackalope Jump took place in Rock Springs. With sunny skies and the temperature at 32 degrees Fahrenheit, 14 teams gathered together to raise money for Special Olympic athletes.

On Saturday, Wataha Pond was measured at 18″ of ice as professionals were pulling and cutting the ice to make room for jumpers. That didn’t stop everyone from jumping though! With the WyoRadio Kruser playing music, Native Sun’s delicious food, hot chocolate, and friends, it was a perfect day to gather together to make a difference in these athletes’ lives.

The Special Olympics is a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports training and competitions. The program is made for all ages and helps them create an enjoyable experience and leadership along the way. The athletes are able to make connections with people around the state, country, and sometimes even around the world. All of the funds raised during the event go directly towards these athletes to cover the cost of transportation, sports, uniforms, meals, and more.

In an interview done with Rebecca James from Life Skills, she stated that the only goal they had in mind with monetary donations was to beat the other communities. This year, 14 teams from all over the community came together and raised $8,033.

Thank you to all who made this event possible and to those who donated to help these athletes in their future competitions.