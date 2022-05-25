Jackman announces campaign for Mayor

Matthew Saul Jackman

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Matthew Saul Jackman has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Rock Springs in 2022. “The last four years as school board treasurer has taught me how exceptional our youth can be when given the opportunity. I have been fortunate to be involved as an advocate for youth sports and the things children can accomplish when working together are unbelievable,” Jackman said in a press release.

“My family has been here four generations. I graduated from Rock Springs High School as a Tiger. I graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration. My family has built and operates multiple businesses here. I have always been committed to making Rock Springs the best home for everyone’s family. I am an active member of Kiwanis and former president, former Chairman of Planning and Zoning, and current President of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation.



We can give the same experience to our entire community. There are so many opportunities to help this city become stronger and more united. Partnerships with the school district, the hospital, the county, and the mines are all just waiting to be built. A new industrial park, continuing the Bitter Creek Project, and community fairs. The foundation is there for good high-paying jobs for our community. Together this community can make that happen.

One of the biggest issues facing our community is recruiting new people to join us. Effective partnerships can make that happen. I have worked hard my entire life to enhance community connections. Volunteering at the senior center, and joining the liquor license committee. Rock Springs has been special to my family for generations, together we can make it special for everyone” Jackman said.