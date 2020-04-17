Jackson Hole Fire/EMS rescues trapped dog

JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING (April 17, 2020) — A dog and his owner found themselves in quite the predicament during an outdoor outing with friends on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS were dispatched to the bike path across from the Teton County Trash Transfer Station on S. HWY 89, to assist with the rescue of a dog that was trapped inside a badger hole. The dog had gotten wedged inside the hole while trying to turn around and exit. His owner and friends tried digging him out, but they were unable to free the dog without tools.

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS were able to dig the dog out in about 15 minutes using tools normally used for fighting wildland fires. The dog, who had reportedly been trapped for about an hour, emerged from the hole without injury.

“It’s not every day that we get a call like this,’ said Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Captain Lily Sullivan. “We were happy to help and are glad that this story has a happy ending for everyone involved.”