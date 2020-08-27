Jackson Police Officer resigns after insensitive comments regarding a sexual assult

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

JACKSON, WYOMING (August 27, 2020) — Lieutenant Roger Schultz of the Jackson Police Department resigned Friday, August 21, 2020 after making ‘insensitive’ comments on social media about a sexual assault.

Schultz who was a 23 year veteran of the department, regularly wrote the Jackson Police Department Blotter, a social media page that gives a look into the 911 calls Jackson Police respond to. On August 14, 2020 Schultz created a blotter report making light of a sexual assault.

“20081700: On August 13, 2020, at 12:26 p.m., we responded to a report of an underage female having sex with adult. We will be investigating the case to determine if a crime has been committed an if we can prove that crime. You would think having sex with an underage juvenile would always be a crime. Not necessarily. There are a number of factors involve in deciding whether to file charges to include the age of those involved. Fortunately, determining the age difference of those involved doesn’t involve complex math, o we should be able to figure it out without too much trouble. Just as long as we have coffee and donuts (the ones with the little sprinkles on top) to get us through.”

The Jackson Police did remove the post an issue a statement stating, “Like everyone, we sometimes make mistakes. We learn from those and strive to do better.”

A local activist group Act Now H reached out to the city and police department about the post. “This incident should not been seen as a mistake, but rather the outcome of a culture that finds this behavior funny and acceptable.”

“JPD’s apology fails to acknowledge the depth to which the original post is harmful to both the victim and community survivors of sexual assault.”