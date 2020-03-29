ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March29, 2020) — According to a story that appears on the Buckrail facebook page, Jackson, Wyoming residents are now required to stay home due to an ordinance the was unanimously passed by the town’s city council Saturday. The order will be in effect until April 17, 2020. Exceptions to the ordinance are essential employees and essential activities.

Jackson is the county seat of Teton County, which as of Sunday morning, had 14 reported cases of coronavirus COVID-19. The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting 84 total cases in the state.

The article states “essential businesses” as healthcare, essential government functions, groceries, restaurants that provide off-premise food, liquor stores, and overnight lodging with regulations.

“Essential activities” include health and safety, supplies and services, outdoor activity, and certain types of work. Work has been divided into two classifications: at an essential business (as listed above), or to perform the “minimum basic essential operations” of non-essential businesses.

The full story can be read here.