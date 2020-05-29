James Adam Gehring appears in court, bail set at $250,000

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 29, 2020) — On Friday, May 29, the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office charged James Adam Gehring, 34, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, with 24 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children under Wyoming Statute §6-4-303(b)(iv), alleging possession of child pornography.

Today, May 29, Gehring appeared in court for his arraignment.

According to Teresa Thybo, Chief Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney, Gehring appeared in front of Judge Jones of Sweetwater County District Court.

Judge Jones set bond at $250,000, cash or surety, and ordered Ghering no contact with any person under 18.

Ghering’s preliminary trial has been set for 4:00 P.M. on June 3.

The charges stem from the arrest of Gehring on May 27, by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of not more than 10 years in prison and a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.

The investigation is ongoing.