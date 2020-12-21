James “Jim” Allen Jones (December 30, 1958 – December 18, 2020)

James “Jim” Allen Jones, 61 passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Oceanside, California. Jim died surrounded by his loving family.

He was born December 30, 1958 in Oceanside, California; the son of Brad Jones and Donna Jean Moore.

Jim attended schools in California and Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a a 1976 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He earned his mechanics degree in the military.

Mr. Jones served in the United States Marine Corps.

He married Leigh Timlin in Green River, Wyoming December 6, 1991.

Jim worked for Western Wyoming Community College for twelve years until his retirement on June 6, 2018 as a maintenance technician. He was an operator for the City of Rock Springs, Wyoming for twenty-four years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, bowling, golfing, camping, traveling and spending time at the Recreation Center.

Survivors include his wife, Leigh Timlin Jones of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Dawna Cruz and husband Izzy of American Fork, Utah; Jaymee Jones of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Tina Clark of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Rosie Branham and husband Kent of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Kiah Cruz; Kali Cruz both of American Fork, Utah; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Jeffrey Cassatarri.

Following cremation; a celebration will be conducted at a later date.