James “Jim” Angelo Eusek (October 1, 1952 – October 26, 2020)

James “Jim” Angelo Eusek, 68, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Eusek was born October 1, 1952 in Rock Springs; the son of John Paul Eusek and Rose Marie Russold.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1971 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Jim married Donna Marie Sumner on December 4, 1982 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rock Springs.

Mr. Eusek worked for Sweetwater County School District #1 for 30 years until his retirement in 2013 as a Maintenance Supervisor.

Jim coached Junior Jazz Basketball, Little League Baseball and Traveling Basketball. He was also a former member of Cowboy Joe Club.

Mr. Eusek enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and dogs; yard work, fishing, and listening to Blues music. Jim was an avid Wyoming Cowboys Football and Basketball fan, who also loved watching his grandson race motocross.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Marie Eusek of Rock Springs; one son, Austen Angelo Eusek of Rock Springs; two daughters, Erica Lynn Westphalen of Midland, Texas; Sarah Danae Eusek of Rock Springs; one brother, John Eusek and wife Laurie of Woodinville, Washington; two sisters, Mary Ellen Bennett of Broomfield, Colorado; Rosemary Christine Garcia of Rock Springs; three grandchildren, Caden James Westphalen; Jessie Alexis Westphalen; Lucy Rose Winner; one brother-in-law, David Sumner of Rock Springs; one sister-in-law, Sheila Larsen and husband Lee of Puyallup, Washington; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, Leonard Sumner; and mother-in-law, Betty Sumner.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday November 2, 2020 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Jim’s name to American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

