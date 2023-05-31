James “Jim” Johnson appears in Circuit Court regarding MWES and Cannon Oil lawsuit

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Earlier this afternoon, James “Jim” Johnson, the third defendant relating to the Cannon Oil & Gas and Mountain West Energy Services lawsuit, made his initial appearance before the Honorable Judge Prokos within the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial District in Sweetwater County, WY.

At this time, Johnson currently faces two counts: Conspiracy to Commit Theft (Count I) a felony punishable by not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both; Crimes Against Computer Issues (Count II) a felony punishable by not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $10,000 or both.

Judge Prokos ordered Johnson to report to his current lawyer weekly and has been placed on an O.R. Bond as well as Book in/Book out with the Detention Center. Johnson is allowed to travel to surrounding states for work and may remain in contact with David Mansfield and Allen Meredith.

At this time, a Preliminary Hearing is set to be held June 9th in conjunction with David Mansfields to discuss the Rule 44 (c) rule which is as follows, “Whenever two or more defendants have been charged with offenses arising from the same or related transactions and are represented by the same retained or assigned counsel or by retained or assigned counsel who are associated in the practice of law, the court shall promptly inquire with respect to such joint representation and shall personally advise each defendant of the right to the effective assistance of counsel, including separate representation. Unless it appears that there is good cause to believe no conflict of interest is likely to arise, the court shall order separate representation.” The time for this hearing is TBA.

Backstory

On April 1, 2022, Deputy Sheriff (DS) Reese was dispatched to Cannon Oil and Gas in Rock Springs for a larceny report. Upon arrival, DS Reece was met by Elaine Cannon, current Owner of Cannon Oil and Gas, and Andrea Wilkinson, current General Manager of Cannon Oil and Gas. Upon further investigation of the larceny report made by Cannon and Wilkinson, it was discovered that Allen Meredith with the assistance of David “Dave” Jay Mansfield and James “Jim” Johnson opened a new company, “Mountain West Energy Services”. At the time this company was created, Meredith, Mansfield, and Johnson were still employed under Cannon Oil and Gas.

The affidavit, states that Meredith, Mansfield, and Johnson held meetings at Mountain West Energy Services headquarters in which they attempted to recruit Cannon Oil and Gas employees. Two employees witnessed multiple missing items that looked identical to the items missing from Cannon Oil and Gas. At that time Cannon Oil and Gas was missing approximately $75,000 worth of equipment. Upon investigation of Mountain West Energy Services property, Canon Oil and Gas’s property, receipts, and documents from both Wilkinson and Meredith, it was determined the similarities between many missing items and items found on Meredith’s property.

Johnson was seen in CO one night by a Cannon Oil & Gas employee when he was coming back from one of the Cannon’s properties hauling equipment that was never delivered to Cannon Oil & Gas property in Rock Springs.

Upon investigation, it was found Johnson’s Cannon Oil & Gas computer had a Bitlocker Encryption without authorization by Wilkinson. It was also found that the other computer held by Mansfield also had Encryption. This was discovered around the same time that Mansfield transferred intellectual/legal documents from Cannon Oil & Gas to Mountain West Energy Services.

More information regarding these cases will become available following court proceedings.