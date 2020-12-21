James Perry Nelson Jr. (January 13, 1949 – December 14, 2020)

James Perry Nelson Jr, 71, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a former resident of Keene, Texas.

He was born on January 13, 1949 in Cleburne, Texas, the son of James Perry Nelson Sr. and Helen Arlene Henderson.

James attended Keene Elementary school, and Cleburne Academy before graduating from Grand Prairie High School with the class of 1967.

He served in the Army from 1967 to 1969.

James was self employed doing paint and body work for 38 years until his retirement in 2012.

He enjoyed spending his time with his friends and family, fishing, and reading, especially his bible. James made many friends since moving back to Wyoming in 2016. He enjoyed every moment he had with his daughter and grandchildren. He absolutely adored his family and he loved being kind, positive, and telling people about God.

Survivors include his daughters Bethany Lerie, Jamie Davis and partner Joel Wilson, Jennifer Nelson and partner Chris Stegall; brother Billy Nelson; sisters Alice Rodriguez and husband Jose, Judy Kessler and husband Jason, Ruby Nelson; grandchildren Tawny Nelson, Aaron Pacheco, Auston Pacheco, Christopher Foust, Cameron Brewer; great grandchildren Aurora Nelson, Brooklynn Nelson, Ari Nelson, Madison Hampshire, Ezra Hampshire, another great granddaughter due in June of 2021; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, brother Bobby Nelson, uncles, aunts, nephew Aaron Nelson, and both parents.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com