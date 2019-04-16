Justin James Selected To Play In Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

Laramie, Wyo. (April 16, 2019) – After finishing his career as one of the top scorers in Wyoming and Mountain West history, former Cowboy Justin James was selected to play in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. The event held in Portsmouth, Va. features 64 of the top senior players throughout college basketball. James will open up play for the Cherry Bekaert team on Thursday, April 18, at 5 p.m. MT.

“I think it is a great opportunity for Justin to showcase his abilities to professional scouts,” Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards said. “It is also great for the University of Wyoming, as it give us a chance showcase our program and show what kind of student-athletes we have produced.”

The 64 players will be placed on eight teams that will play a tournament style format beginning on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. It marks the third time in four years that a Cowboy has participated in the event. Hayden Dalton played last season and Josh Adams participated in 2016.

The Portsmouth Invitational is the oldest amateur basketball tournament in the nation and is the only event dedicated to college seniors. James will have the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of NBA and international scouts. The top players in the event will also get an invite to the NBA Combine.

James, a native of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., led the Mountain West in scoring at 22.1 points per game, which also ranked No. 19 nationally. He added 8.5 rebounds per game to rank seventh in the conference added 4.4 assists per game for the season to rank fourth in the league. James led the MW in steals adding 1.5 per game. He finished the season with 706 points ranking second in single-season school history behind Josh Adams’ 740 in 2015-16. James made 200 free throws this season to lead the MW and rank tenth nationally.

He finished his stellar career with 2,061 points to rank third in Wyoming history. James also ranks fourth in MW history, as he passed Marvelle Harris in his final career contest against New Mexico in the opening round of the MW Championship. He finished his career ranking as the 17th best active scorer in the NCAA.

Fans can get updates on Twitter at @wyo_mbb or by visiting www.portsmouthinvitational.com.