Jan. 2 WGFD to open applications for six big game species & wild turkey

From the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (Dec. 17, 2019) – For hunters, Jan. 2 is more important than New Year’s Day. That’s when the Wyoming Game and Fish Department opens applications for six different big game species and wild turkey. All applications must be submitted online.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2020, resident and nonresident hunters can begin to submit applications for elk, deer, antelope, spring turkey, moose, sheep and mountain goat. The first deadline is Jan. 31, 2020 for nonresident elk and resident and nonresident spring turkey.

New for 2020, Game and Fish will not publish tentative season information in the application packet for elk, deer and antelope. Instead, hunters can reference the 2019 regulations and archery season dates on the Hunter Planner. Tentative season information for 2020 is available for moose, sheep, and mountain goat. Final season information will be published on May 1, 2020, with time for hunters to make modifications or withdraw applications.

Nonresident elk hunters should also be aware of a significant change to the draw date beginning in 2020. The nonresident elk application period remains Jan. 2-31, 2020. However, applicants have until May 8, 2020 to modify or withdraw their applications. Draw results will post the third week in May. The change is meant to give applicants more information before the draw.

“In the past, nonresident elk hunters finalized their applications long before the Game and Fish Commission approved the seasons in April,” said Jennifer Doering, Game and Fish license section manager.

With the change, nonresident hunters can withdraw or modify license applications once the season information is finalized in April by the Game and Fish Commission.



“Now licenses will be issued based on final and approved season information,” Doering said.



Details on 2020 deadlines and information will be updated on the Game and Fish Hunt Planner at the end of December. Anyone will questions regarding hunting applications can call (307) 777-4600.