January 3 the last day to pay 2021 County tax bill in full without incurring interest

December 21, 2021 — Press Release

Sweetwater County Treasurer Joe M Barbuto reminds taxpayers that January 3, 2022, is the last day to pay their 2021 tax bill in full without incurring interest. While the deadline is December 31, office holiday closures necessitate extending that date to the Tuesday following New Year Day.

For those taxpayers opting to pay their bill in two equal installments, the next due date will be May 10; taxpayers can make their payments in person at the county courthouse (including the drop box located outside of the building), online at www.sweetwatercountywy.gov, by phone at (307) 872-3720, or by mailing a check made out to the Sweetwater County Treasurer, 80 W Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, WY 82935. To be considered on-time, mailed payments must be postmarked no later than January 3,

2022.



Due to the holiday season, the Sweetwater County Courthouse will be closed on the following dates: December 24, December 27, and December 31.



County residents with any questions or comments can visit the Treasurer’s Office in person, call, or send an email to [email protected]