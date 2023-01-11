January is national Radon Action Month

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) wants families across the state to consider testing their homes for radon to find out whether a potentially dangerous health risk exists.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless, and dangerous gas found in many places, including homes. Radon occurs naturally as a radioactive gas released from the element radium; it’s found in rocks, soil, and water.

“As radium in the soil naturally degrades, it can seep up into buildings, get trapped inside, and grow in intensity,” said Randi Norton-Herrington, Wyoming Cancer Program outreach, and education coordinator. “All homes have radon; however, with higher levels, the risks become a health concern. Radon is recognized as the second leading cause of lung cancer.”

“Ongoing exposure to higher, more dangerous radon levels can be reduced with testing and home modifications. That’s why we offer free or low-cost test kits to Wyoming residents. We want them to know the risk level within their homes so they can address potential problems,” Norton-Herrington said.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) defines an elevated level of radon as anything over 4 picocuries per liter of air (pCi/L). The EPA recommends homes with elevated levels be fixed and encourages testing every two years.

WDH recently invited students to enter a video contest aimed at highlighting radon information and encouraging testing. Winners include:

Video Contest Grades 9-12

1st Place: Jayde Harrington, Newcastle High School

Kendal Mullen, Newcastle High School

2nd Place: Korbyn Hay, Farson-Eden High School

Sydney Jones, Farson-Eden High School

Kaison May, Farson-Eden High School

Griffin Romero, Farson-Eden High School

3rd Place: Bryndalynn Abbott, Farson-Eden High School

Rebecca Smith, Farson-Eden High School

Keelie Thoren, Farson-Eden High School

Katie Weese, Farson-Eden High School

The most viewed videos were from Heath Henkle and Trinity Shroyer, both of Newcastle High School.

Wyoming students in grades 3-9 are invited to participate in the program’s annual radon poster contest. Entries should focus on radon exposure dangers or home testing promotion. The deadline for the poster contest is April 30.

The Wyoming Cancer Program has free or low-cost radon test kits available based on available supplies. To obtain a radon test kit, to view winning video entries, or to enter the poster contest, please visit health.wyo.gov/radon.