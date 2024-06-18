Jared Rogerson set to captivate audiences for week three of Concerts in the Park

June 10th, 2024 – Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The much-loved Concerts in the Park series is back this week, and Jared Rogerson’s “rodeo rock” stylings will light up the stage. Get ready to be captivated by his mesmerizing performance at Bunning Park, starting at 7 p.m. this Wednesday. This concert, brought to you by WyoRadio, promises to be a night to remember.

Entrance is absolutely free, and concessions will be available as well.

Meet Jared Rogerson

Hailing from Pinedale, Jared Rogerson is a singer/songwriter who has skillfully blended his cowboy roots into a unique sound that’s all his own. American Cowboy Magazine describes his music as “…crafted to appeal to cowpokes who are equally comfortable with Chris LeDoux and Bon Jovi”. His journey to music was not a straight path, having competed as a bareback bronc rider at high school, collegiate, and professional levels. A final rodeo accident led Jared to make music his priority. That same grit and determination he developed through rodeo has translated into his music career, producing 6 studio albums and over a decade of live performances across the U.S. and Europe. His electrifying performances feature a mix of hit-worthy originals and all-time favorite covers best described as “cowboy country and rodeo rock!” He has shared the stage with other acts such as Little Texas, Chris Cagle, Bellamy Brothers, Lacy J. Dalton, Tim Montana, Chancey Williams, Tim Montana, Tyler Rich, and many others.

While Rogerson usually performs with a band, his set at Concerts in the Park will be a strictly solo act, promising an intimate and unforgettable experience.

Connect with Jared Rogerson

Rogerson has a robust online presence. You can explore more about him on his website at www.JaredRogerson.com. His latest album, “Where I Can Be Me,” released in December 2023, has nearly 1 million streams on Spotify and has been nominated for Country Album of the Year by the Josie Music Awards for independent artists in Nashville. The official music video for the single “Time Spent in the Saddle” won best music video at the prestigious Equus Film and Art Festival in Sacramento, CA.

You can find him on all of the major streaming platforms, watch his official music videos on YouTube, and follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. If you find yourself becoming a fan after his local performance, you can even track his touring on Bandsintown.

This Wednesday, we invite all music enthusiasts to experience Rogerson’s very own “rodeo rock” at Bunning Park, Wednesday June 19th at 7 p.m. Don’t miss out on this musical extravaganza! Brought to you by WyoRadio.