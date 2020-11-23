Jean Louise Lutz (November 7, 1941 – November 20, 2020)

Jean Louise Lutz, 79, of Rock Springs passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, November 20, 2020 at her home.

She was born November 7, 1941 in Tacoma, Maryland, the daughter of Albert Vasenius and Louise Osborne Vasenius. Jean attended schools in Florida and graduated from Martin County High School in Stuart, Florida, with the class of 1959. She had also attended WWCC in Rock Springs.

Jean married James H. Lutz in Greeley, Colorado on August 21, 1977. He preceded her in death June 16, 2008.

Jean was a member of the Ordinary Faith Church in Rock Springs and the Calvary Chapel of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved bible study, sewing, quilting, reading and being a foster Grandma at Eastside Elementary in Rock Springs. She was known to many as “Grandma Jean”.

Survivors include her son Ben Burdick and wife Kyrie of Dearborn, Michigan; daughter Susie Estes of Rock Springs; grandchildren Sabrena Teetzel and husband Matthew of Fort Collins, Colorado, Timothy Burdick of Dearborn, Michigan; two great-grandchildren Trinity and Orion Teetzel of Fort Collins, CO.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Lutz, brother Dale Vasenius, parents Albert and Lois Vasenius and one great-granddaughter Aria Teetzel.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

