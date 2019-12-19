Jeanne (Brinton) McLain (Feb. 11, 1937 – Dec. 9, 2019)

DENVER, COLORADO (Dec. 19, 2019) — Jeanne (Brinton) McLain, 82, passed away on Dec. 9, 2019, in Denver, where she had lived the past 50-plus years.

She was born on Feb. 11, 1937, in the small town of Lyman, Wyoming.

She enjoyed the many years she worked in the bridal business and serving in her church.

Jeanne was full of generosity and compassion and had a great love for all her family members. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was uplifting to those around her. She will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her children Stacey Jones, Douglas (Lia) McLain, and Michelle (Michael) Kolacz, as well as eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin McLain Jr., as well as her parents and four siblings.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 9227 West Dartmouth Place, Lakewood, Colorado. There will not be a viewing, but a time to meet with the family will be at 10 a.m.

Interment will be in Lyman, Wyoming, at noon on Dec. 21, 2019 under the direction of Fox Funeral Home in Rock Springs.

The family has kindly suggested red poinsettias as the choice of flower if anyone wishes to donate flowers.