Jeff and Kelli Linder donate $25,000 to WHYoming NOW campaign

Tyler Johnson

LARAMIE, WYOMING (October 5, 2020) – University of Wyoming head mens basketball coach Jeff Linder and his wife Kelli are making a $25,000 gift to the WHYoming NOW Campaign. The WHYoming NOW campaign helps the future of Wyoming student-athletes, alumni and fans and helps to maintain the proud tradition of Cowboy and Cowgirl Athletics that has been built over decades.

Contributions go toward meeting the academic, mental health and nutritional needs of UW student-athletes, while allowing student-athletes to continue to train for a return to competition.

“My family and I are very grateful to have the opportunity to help alongside all the UW supporters and their generosity in the WHYoming NOW Campaign,” Linder said. “To be able to positively affect the University of Wyoming student-athletes and continue to give them the opportunity to reach their full potential and achieve their dreams, as the Pokes’ community has made possible, is truly a blessing.”

“This gift is an amazing acknowledgement of Jeff and Kelli’s character,” UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman said. “To make a contribution like this after being a part of the University of Wyoming for only a few months speaks volumes about the Linders’ making a huge difference for the State of Wyoming. We tip our hat to the Linders for their support of the WHYoming NOW campaign.”