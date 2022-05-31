Jeff Ramaj announces candidacy for Sweetwater County Commissioners

Jeff Ramaj

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Jeff Ramaj has announced his candidacy for Sweetwater County Commissioners. Ramaj graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1983. Anna Ramaj and Jeff Ramaj are the owners of Accurate Irrigation. He is the secretary for White Mountain Water and Sewer Board and attends the Pentecostal Church.

“I am a blue-collar constitutional conservative. This is my first crack at politics, I ain’t got the pedigree of some of the other candidates, however, I bring to the table hands-on experience, which includes: Financial planning, construction, logistics, project management, budgeting as well as a wide variety of skills useful for commissioners needed to make logical common-sense decisions. We can do this. Let’s get-er-done,” Ramaj said in a press release.