Jelaco remains chairman of SD#1 School Board

By Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 10, 2019) — It was that time of year again at the Sweetwater School District No. 1 Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday — time for board reorganization.

Retaining the chairman position was Trustee Carol Jelaco. The vote was 4-3, with trustees Max Mickelson, John Bettolo and Matthew Jackman voting to retain Jelaco. Jelaco also voted for herself.

Failing to replace Jelaco was Trustee Lenny Hay, who voted for himself. Also voting for Hay was trustee Stephanie Thompson and George Reedy.

Thompson will replace Bettolo as vice chairman. Bettolo said he did not wish to stay in the position. The board unanimously decided on Thompson to replace Bettolo.

Mickelson and Jackman both retained their positions of clerk and treasurer, respectively, also on unanimous votes.

In other trustee business, the board approved the district’s 2018-2019 audit, which came back with a clean opinion from the auditors. It was noted the district is financially strong.

Trustee Mickelson said this audit was the best audit since his time on the board.

Trustee Hay thanked the business office staff for the work and time they put into the audit.