Jennifer Sawyer (November 10, 1984 – March 19, 2020)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 21, 2020) — Jennifer Jane Sawyer, 35, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was a life-long resident of the Green River/Rock Springs area.

Ms. Sawyer was born on Saturday, November 10, 1984, the daughter of Selden Snyder and Gwen Miller.

She graduated from Green River High School with the class of 2003.

Above all we give thanks for the life of a woman who touched the lives of many. The unique, extraordinary and irreplaceable Jennifer Sawyer whose beauty, both internal and external will never be extinguished from our minds.

Jennifer was kind, loyal, and a fun-loving woman. She never met a stranger and was always willing to lend her advice and wisdom. She never missed an opportunity to let people know that she cared. She spent hours at a time sharing stories and giving wise words to those who needed to hear it.

Jennifer was very outgoing, social and artistic. She loved going to church, bible studies, fishing, camping, traveling, cooking, spending time with her friends and family and being creative in any form. Jennifer was dedicated and involved in many recovery programs. She had a mission to lead as many as she could to Jesus Christ.

Jennifer was a Sunday school teacher, very involved in her church and her faith. Her contagious smile gave many people hope. Jennifer Sawyer’s heart was enormous and loving. She never complained even through her darkest hours, she continued to help others, take care of her children, and gave thanks to God for the life she was so grateful for.

Survivors include her parents, Gwen Miller, Lee Scritchfield, Selden Snyder and wife Nicole; Two sons, Isaiah Still, Paxtyn Still; one daughter, Faith Still; four brothers, Jacob Snyder, Triston Snyder, Jeremiah Byrne, Johnathan Lemarter; four sisters, Savannah Balizan and husband Patrick, Amy Scritchfield and significant other Jason Deher, Shonna Snyder, Tearea Lemaster and significant other Vanzel White, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by William and Jane Laws, Anthony and Janette Meese, John and Gail Laws, Dorothy Laws, Pheobie and Seldon Sr. Snyder, Shane Snyder, and Megan Snyder, and great nephew Kyle.

Following cremation a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com