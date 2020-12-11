Jeraldean Hellen Lewis ( November 16, 1941 – December 9, 2020)

Jeraldean Hellen Lewis, “Jeri Lewis”, 79, passed away December 9, 2020, in her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on November 16, 1941, in Provo, Utah, the daughter of Denny and Bessie Davis.

Jeri grew up on a fruit farm and attended school in Orem, Utah. Where she was an acclaimed scholar and a track star. She also went to school in Pleasant Grove, Utah.

Jeri worked as an underground miner in the trona mines West of Rock Springs, where she was the first woman to pass the underground mine foreman test in the State of Wyoming. In 1981, Jeri married Arnie Lewis and together they created Lewis and Lewis, Inc. For 34 years she worked tirelessly in support of her husband to build a successful business. She was a renowned leader and business partner.

Jeri’s first devotion was to support the love of her life, Arnie, and to her family. She was the mother of 6 children. Jeri enjoyed spending her time with her family, sharing life skills with those she loved including travel, hunting, the outdoors, snowmobiling, sewing, quilting, food preservation/preparation and especially sharing these gifts with her children and grandchildren.

Husband Arnie Lewis survives Jeri along with her children John McAffee and wife Dreama, Dennis McAffee and wife Karla, Jared McAffee; Melanie Overy, Brandy Mertin and husband Brian; brother Dean Davis and wife Janet; sisters Cathie Roberts and husband Glenn, Dennie Jean Knudsen and husband Craig, Tammy Ware and husband Dennis: grandchildren Josh, Jason, Fawn, Steven, Matthew, Denielle, Amanda, Jenny, Jeffrey, Danielle, Naomi, Tami, Chase, Declan, Jaelon, Camden, Shad, Tallon, and Kade. She also was blessed with 18 great-grandchildren. Jeri was preceded in death by her parents Denny and Bessie Davis, daughter Chamain Spicher, brothers Oscar and Rocky Davis.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 1100am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center located at 2055 Edgar Street Rock Springs, WY. Family and close friends may pay their respects from 930 am to 1030 am.

Internment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery located at 800 Thompson Street, Rock Springs.

