Jeronimo “Jerry” Torres Sr. (Sept. 30, 1922 – Dec. 15, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 20, 2019) — Jeronimo “Jerry” Torres Sr., 97, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, since 1960 and a former resident of Superior, Wyoming.

Jerry was born on Sept. 30, 1922, in San Angelo, Texas, the son of Balista Torres and Angelita Hernandez.

He attended school in San Angelo, Texas.

Jeronimo married Adeline Garza in San Angelo, Texas, and they later divorced.

Mr. Torres was a coal miner in Superior until the coal mine closed and then later a diesel mechanic for Zanetti Bus Line from 1960 to 1996.

His interests included reading, watching NASCAR, and spending time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren.

Survivors include his two sons, Jerry Torres Jr. and wife Jan of Rock Springs, and Gilbert Torres and wife Teri of Rock Springs; one daughter, JoAnn Fornengo and husband Jamie of Reliance;, six grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be hosted in the summer of 2020.

The family respectfully requests donations in Jerry’s memory be made to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.