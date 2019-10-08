Jim Bridger 1 and 2 Maybe Looking At An Early Retirement

Rock Springs, WY (10/8/19) – Recently PacifiCorp released a draft of its long-term energy plan and if approved, may mean an early retirement of Sweetwater County’s Jim Bridger 1 and 2. PacifiCorp operates as Rocky Mountain Power in Wyoming.

According to rockymountainpower.net, the draft “preferred portfolio” for the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan, known as the IRP, indicates how the company envisions meeting customer energy needs most cost-effectively over the next 20 years.

The website states, PacifiCorp’s plan shows continued investments in new wind generation and transmission and adding significant new solar and storage resources. The draft plan also envisions retirement of 16 coal units by 2030 and 20 more coal units by the end of the planning period in 2038.

Locally, rockymountainpower.net shows under the resource plan, the coal unit retirement for Jim Bridger 1 and 2 would be greatly moved up. The proposed plan has Jim Bridger 1 scheduled to retire in 2023 with Jim Bridger 2 in 2028. According to the website, original company retirement estimates had Jim Bridger 1 and 2 retiring in 2037.

The website also shows a proposed early retirement for Lincoln County’s Naughton 1 and 2 in 2025 instead of 2029. Power plants in Craig, Colorado, and Colstrip, Montana were also listed for early retirements.

PacifiCorp will file its final 2019 IRP with state regulatory commissions by October 18.

The PacificCorp draft preferred portfolio and other information about the 2019 IRP can be found at pacificorp.com/irp.