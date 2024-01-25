Jim Bridger Power Plant water line breakage above cemetery could have been a lot worse

The Green River Parks Department has been working on cleaning off the mud where water ran through some of the cemetery sections, and it’s doing its best to deal with the ravines made by the water.

Wyo4News News Director – Julie Smith, [email protected]

January 25, 2024 — On Jan. 23, a water line broke in the main water line that travels 40 miles East to the Jim Bridger Power Plant, which is located near Point of Rocks. The water line supplies water to the power plant from the Green River. The break in the water line happened near the Riverview Cemetery, in Green River, north of the cemetery on the hill, and water was running down the hill into the cemetery.

The Parks and Recreation Department in the City of Green River discovered the water line break on Tuesday and immediately notified the Jim Bridger Power Plant. According to Company Spokesperson David Eskelsen, “The power plant isolated the pumps and drained the line, which made the leak go on for a while, but the plant built a little diversion ditch so that water would stop running into the cemetery.”

The plant then located the problem, which was near the Green River area in an automated air venting structure that allows any air in the pipeline to escape. The plant is currently working on repairs to that vent, and the repairs should be completed by Friday, Jan. 6.

When asked if the Jim Bridger Power Plant has enough water to continue its operations until the water line is repaired, Eskelsen responded, “We have plenty of water storage at a surge pond right near the plant. So, there were never any problems with plant operations, and operations were never at risk.”

Eskelsen stated, “The biggest need for water at the Jim Bridger Power Plant is to cool the steam cycle because it is a coal-burning power plant. After the steam goes through the turbine, most of its energy is gone, but it’s still steam. So, the cooling water is directed over those pipes where the steam is, and that condenses it back into water, and that can be recirculated back into the boiler cycle. So, that cooling water is a very important part of the operation, but we’ve got plenty of water at our surge pond to allow for emergencies like this.”

The Green River Parks Department has been working on cleaning off the mud where water ran through some of the cemetery sections, and it’s doing its best to deal with the ravines made by the water on the cemetery grounds. The water caused some extra damage to the dirt and grass, but due to the ground being frozen, most of the damage happened on the surface of the cemetery.

According to Kattie Duncombe, the Director of Parks and Recreation in the City of Green River, “It was a really good thing that the ground was frozen, or it could have been a lot worse. The repair to the cemetery will probably involve some leveling, bringing in some new dirt, and reseeding the grass in some of the cemetery areas in the spring. The Parks Department will also double-check some of the gravesites to ensure there wasn’t any further damage.”

Duncombe also said that the streets department has been helping clean up mud that was running down some of the streets from the cemetery as well and that some of the roads need some fill along the sides of them from where the water washed the dirt away.