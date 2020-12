Jim Guindon passed away on November 26, 2020, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife Patricia Guindon, his daughters Shadra Guindon, Penni Rowland-French, and Patti Rowland. He is also survived by his sister Mary Ann Trautman and brothers Robert Guindon and William Guindon, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Jim moved a lot of dirt in Sweetwater County. He was an owner of Ted’s Construction, Inc.