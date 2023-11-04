Jingle All the Way to the 13th Annual Home and Holiday Show

‘Tis the Season

The 13th Annual Home and Holiday Show begins next Friday, November 10th at 5 p.m. at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs.

This three-day event brings vendors from several states, with over one hundred booths. Local favorites will be back with food, gifts, home improvement sales, hot tubs, handmade items, clothing, holiday décor and more. Many new vendors are on the list for this year’s show as well.

Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Little ones, naughty or nice, can get their picture taken with Santa for free. Below is the backdrop provided by the photographer, Kiarra Zampedri.

Festive Feast

Jack’s Crepes will be catering the event with a turkey dinner and a variety of hot and cold beverages, plus crepes and salads. Jack’s Crepes will surely have something to soothe every pallet.

