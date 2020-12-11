Joan Cederburg (March 1, 1938 – December 8, 2020)

Joan Cederburg passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 8, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Joan was born on March 1st, 1938 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the youngest daughter of John Matthews and Mary Ryder.

She was a graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

Joan married Bill Cederburg in Rock Springs, Wyoming on November 9, 1957. They had one son, and were married for 56 years. Bill preceded her in death on March 18, 2013.

She worked as a secretary for Sweetwater County School District Number one, until taking a position at Boces, to which she retired from in 1997.

Joan and Bill spent the Winters in Beaver Dam, AZ after their retirement.

She enjoyed shopping, gambling, arrowhead hunting and going to lunch with her friends. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Cederburg was a survivor of the FMC bus accident.

Survivors include her son, Willie Cederburg and wife Glynis; two grandchildren, Amanda Hickerson and husband Larry; Marc Cederburg and companion Shania Faries; 5 great grandchildren, Steven; Hadlie; Boyd; Cole, and Carter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Chilton and brother-in-law Calvin Chilton.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in Joan’s memory to the local animal shelter in her honor.

Following cremation, services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street Rock Springs, Wyoming. Entombment will be in the columbarium at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are suggested.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com