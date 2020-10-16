Joanne T. Burgess (September 21, 1931 – October 13, 2020)

Joanne T. Burgess, 89, passed away October 13, 2020 at the Sublette Center in Pinedale, Wyoming. She was a resident of the Sublette Center for over 4 years and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Mt. Vernon, Ohio.

Joanne was born on September 21, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Anne Petty.

She graduated from St. Vincent De Paul High School in Mt. Vernon with the class of 1950. She then graduated from the Good Samaritan Nursing School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She worked as a nurse for Mercy Hospital, Memorial Hospital, and Dr. Rodstrom in Mt. Vernon.

Joanne married Bill Burgess in Red River Arsenal, Texas on December 6, 1952. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2016.

She loved music and enjoyed spending her time traveling, flower gardening, and fishing. Joanne made the best apple pie in the world! Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she will be greatly missed this year.

Survivors include her sons Doug Burgess of Panama City, Florida, and Dan Burgess of Aztec, New Mexico; daughter Christine Sichter and husband Brian of Daniel, Wyoming; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her family of everyone at the Sublette Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, parents Joseph and Anne, foster parents Violet and Alfred Oakes, and daughter-in-law Punky Burgess.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at her request.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Joanne’s name be made to the Sublette Center, 333 N Bridger Ave, Pinedale, WY 82941.

