Joe’s Liquor & Bar Wins National Magazine Recognition As Top 100 Retailer

Rock Springs, WY (6/18/19) – Beverage Dynamics magazine has recognized Joe’s Liquor & Bar as one of the winners of their inaugural Top 100 Retailers Awards.

According to a press release from Beverage Dynamics, “These awards recognize off-premise retailers from throughout the U.S. who demonstrate innovation, excellent customer service, and superior beverage alcohol industry knowledge”.

In the release, Joe’s Liquor & Bar owner/operator Angela Gaensslen stated, “It is a huge honor to be recognized by Beverage Dynamics magazine as one of the top 100 retailers in the country. My staff and I are excited and humbled by this award and will continue to work towards always delivering the best customer experience, supporting local causes and improving our knowledge of the products we sell.”

Joe’s Liquor & Bar bills itself as Rock Springs’ smallest bar since 1961. According to its website, Joe’s seating capacity is 14 people.

Joe’s Liquor & Bar received their award at the Beverage Alcohol Retailers Conference in Louisville on June 12. All winners are listed in the July/August 2019 issue of Beverage Dynamics magazine and at BeverageDynamics.com/top100.