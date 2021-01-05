Johann Cort Belveal (October 5, 1976 – December 27, 2020)

Johann Cort Belveal passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a resident of Pinedale, Wyoming for 20 years.

He was born on October 5, 1976 in Kansas City, Missouri; the son of William Craig Belveal and Lila Carleita DeHart.

Cort attended schools in Kearny, Missouri and was a 1995 graduate.

Mr. Belveal married Hillary Tyler in Pinedale, Wyoming on August 8, 2020.

Cort loved movies, the beach, flip flops and he had a special talent for cooking. He loved to make people laugh and traditions were very important to him. He had a very special place in his heart for Half Moon Lake. He took his son Elliot to the same spot at the lake every summer in hopes that he would remember it one day. He loved all his family, his son and his wife so very much. He always said he loved knowing that there would be a little copy of him running around. Elliot brought him so much happiness.

Cort leaves behind his wife, Hillary. Their love was so strong and he knew they were meant to be together. He protected and treasured her very much. His family loved him and are thankful for having him in their lives. Cort was a beaming personality around the town of Pinedale. He was so gentle and kind and will be missed very much.

Survivors also include his parents, William Belveal and wife Connie of Twin Falls, Idaho; Lila DeHart of Twin Falls Idaho; one son, Elliot Belveal of Pinedale, Wyoming; two brothers, Vernon Wayman of Rosenburg, Texas; Victor Wayman of Holt, Missouri; one sister, Crystal Perkins of Marshfield, Missouri; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by is paternal grandparents, Bill and Lou Belveal; and his maternal grandparents, Horace and Nadean Reeves.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Pinedale Bible Church, 219 Industrial Site Road, Pinedale, Wyoming. Masks and Social Distancing is recommended.

The family has requested that donations to be made in Cort’s memory to their GoFundMe Account gf.me/u/zd8hnq

Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com