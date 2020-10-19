John Denver Tribute Concert refunds now being offered

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 19, 2020) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Rewenal Agency has released refund information concerning tickets that were purchased for the canceled April 11, 2020, “Chris Collins – A Tribute to John Denver” concert. The event was to have taken place at the Broadway Theater.

According to a press release from the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, those wanting to get a refund can do so via the place of purchase – either online via Brown Paper Ticket or at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office, 603 South Main Street.

For refunds via Brown Paper Tickets, email [email protected]. Patrons need to be sure to include the order confirmation number.

For tickets purchased at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office, patrons will need to return the physical tickets to receive their refunds. For questions, patrons can contact the office at 307-352-1434.

Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator for the Rock Springs URA, said, “If people would rather take a charitable route and donate to future events, we would appreciate it.” Brittian added, “They can use it toward the Friends of the Broadway patron program, as well.”