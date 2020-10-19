John Denver Tribute Concert refunds now being offered

0
148
Chris Collins was scheduled to appear at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs in April, but the concert was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wyo4News Staff,
[email protected]

(October 19, 2020) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Rewenal Agency has released refund information concerning tickets that were purchased for the canceled April 11, 2020, “Chris Collins – A Tribute to John Denver” concert. The event was to have taken place at the Broadway Theater.

 

According to a press release from the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, those wanting to get a refund can do so via the place of purchase – either online via Brown Paper Ticket or at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office, 603 South Main Street.

For refunds via Brown Paper Tickets, email [email protected]. Patrons need to be sure to include the order confirmation number.

 

For tickets purchased at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office, patrons will need to return the physical tickets to receive their refunds. For questions, patrons can contact the office at 307-352-1434.

Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator for the Rock Springs URA, said, “If people would rather take a charitable route and donate to future events, we would appreciate it.” Brittian added, “They can use it toward the Friends of the Broadway patron program, as well.”

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR