John F. Thibeault (May 1, 1947 – March 25, 2020)

John F. Thibeault, 72 passed away March 25, 2020, at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, UT after an 8-month battle with cancer. He was surrounded by the love of his family. John put up a courageous, fierce fight all the way to the end.

John was born May 1, 1947, in Medford, MA, son of George and Florence Thibeault. He was the first of three sons. John grew up in Massachusetts and graduated in 1965 from Littleton High School, Littleton, MA. He attended Castleton State College, Castleton, VT, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, certified to teach history, social studies, and geography. He received a Master’s Degree in Special Education and Consulting Teaching from the University of Vermont, Burlington, VT. John’s teaching career spanned 50 years starting in Vermont. He moved to Kemmerer, Wyoming in 1980 and worked in the local school district as a consulting teacher and educational diagnostician.

In 1981, John stepped into what would be one of the most challenging and rewarding chapter of his teaching career working in Rock Springs, WY for Sweetwater County School District #1. He was a special education teacher for many years at East Junior High and then Rock Springs Junior High. John was passionate about teaching and touched the lives of thousands of students and colleagues during his career.

John married Karla Adkins June 10, 1990, in Rock Springs, WY.

John’s interests included playing golf, reading, following politics, discussing sports, listening to sports radio and a love for photography. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Boston Celtics. John had a love for riding motorcycles and had a passion for sports/muscle cars. John shared his interest in playing the drums since he was a young man, guitar and his love for music with his family. John enjoyed supporting his grandchildren’s interests and pursuits and encouraging them to be the best they could be. John loved to converse with others and engaging in spirited dialogue. John was forward thinking and a life-long learner.

John attended the Ordinary Faith church in Rock Springs, WY.

Survivors include his wife Karla Thibeault; his children, Josh Thibeault (Robyn), Kristil Thibeault (Jesse), Josh Adkins (Karilynn), Rhiannon Adkins (Edgar Romero Aguila), Emily Adkins, and Estevia Thibeault (Chris); his grandchildren, Zakkery, Alec, Cameron, Brendan, Joseph, Skylee, Malea, Grace (his birthday buddy), Elijah, Isabella, Cecilia, Damon, Jaydin, Dominque, and Colton; his brothers, Paul Thibeault (Rae) and George Thibeault (Linda); brother-in-law Ron Knutson (Linda) and one nephew and three nieces; and long-time friends Dave Barker and Stan White.

John was preceded in death by his parents George & Florence Thibeault and mother-in-law, Lenore Knutson. The family of John respectfully request that donations be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

“Learn to take longer strides toward your destination– then risk one more giant step.” – John F. Thibeault

Condolences may be left at foxfh.com