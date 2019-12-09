John Gatti (Aug. 29, 1919-Dec. 6, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 9, 2019) — John Gatti, 100, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 91 years and is a former resident of Dawson, New Mexico.

Mr. Gatti was born on Aug. 29, 1919, in Dawson, New Mexico, the son of Ermino Gatti and Cocetta Frazzini- Gatti.

He attended schools in Rock Springs.

Mr. Gatti married Marie McTee on April 5, 1941, in Rock Springs, and she preceded him in death on May 12, 1996, in Rock Springs.

He served in the Civilian Conservation Corps from 1936 to 1939 in Chimney Park, Wyoming.

Mr. Gatti served in the United States Army during World War II. John was in the 325th Glider Infantry 101st Airborne Division.

He went back to work at the Reliance Coal Mine until its closing. John worked for Mountain Fuel Supply Company and Questar for 28 years until his retirement in 1982 as a gas field operator.

Mr. Gatti was a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24.

He enjoyed hunting, and fishing.

Survivors include one son, John S. Gatti and wife Leslie Jo of Rock Springs; one grandchild, Marrianne Gatti and husband CW03 Todd Coyle of Okinawa, Japan; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Gatti was preceded in death by his parents, wife, five brothers — Primo, Fred, Guy, Joe, Jim;and one sister, Mary.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the Vase Chapel one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations in John’s memory be made to Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or to American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.