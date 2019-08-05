John Griffiths (July 18, 1963-July 27, 2019)

Mesquite, Nevada — John Griffiths, 56, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Mesquite, Nevada. He was a resident of Mesquite for the past six years and was a former resident of Green River, Wyoming, where he resided for 45 years.

He was born on July 18, 1963 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the

son of Tom Griffiths and Jean Higgins.

He attended schools in Green River and was a 1982 graduate of

the Green River High School.

Mr. Griffiths worked at OCI for 15 years.

John enjoyed collecting knives; hunting, fishing, restoring old cars,

and loved to cook.

Survivors include his father, Tom Griffiths of Beaver Dam, Arizona; two

sons, Johnny, his wife Ashley and their three children of Oklahoma, and

Tommy Griffiths and fiancé Katlnn of Mesquite, Nevada; one brother, Tim Griffiths of Green River; three grandchildren, Rynn, Jhobi,

Dah; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Following cremation, private family services will be conducted.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.