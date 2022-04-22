Sheriff John Grossnickle

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — John Grossnickle has announced his re-election for Sheriff for the next election. As a conservative and Republican long before he even had the ability to vote, John represents and leads with the same values that serve as the foundation of life in Wyoming and Sweetwater County. John has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Chadron State College and a master’s degree in criminal justice/law enforcement administration from Columbia College.

“As a Wyoming native, lifelong resident, and longtime active member of this community, as someone who has definitely worn a number of different hats both personally and professionally over the years, I never thought that I would be sitting here near the end of my first term as your sheriff reflecting on everything that we’ve accomplished together in just four short years,” Grossnickle said in a press release to Wyo4news.

Grossnickle has over 26 years in this line of work, the last 25 of which have been with the sheriff’s office. “Much to the credit of the talented team who I’ve had the pleasure of surrounding myself with, who each in their own right share our vision of your sheriff’s office as one of the leading law enforcement agencies in the state, and who each share a vested commitment to putting their best foot forward each and every day, as people first, cops second, for the sake of serving a cause greater than any single one of us, we now, more than ever before, have momentum in our corner,” Grossnickle said. “That’s why I’m proud, but humbled, to seek reelection, and I would be honored to continue to serve as your sheriff.”

As an active member of the community at large and the law enforcement community, John is a longtime youth sports coach and referee, he currently serves the executive boards as director for the Wyoming Peace Officers Association, the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center Joint Powers Board, and the local chapter of United Way. John is a lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, the National Rifle Association, and the Muley Fanatic Foundation. He is also a member of the National Sheriffs Association, the Sons of the American Legion, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Ducks Unlimited.



John, his wife Patty, and their five children are all active members of the community and give back whenever possible.