John Spicer signs letter of intent for swimming

Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs 4A State Champion John Spicer signed his official letter of intent this afternoon with Morningside University for swimming. The stand-out swimmer and student is excited to take his swimming career to the collegiate level starting this fall.

Spicer had an exceptional swimming career during his four years at Rock Springs High School. Spicer was the 4A back-to-back state champion in the 100 freestyle in 2022 and 2023 (undefeated in 2023). During the last state competition, he took second in the 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle, and 400 freestyle relay. This year Spicer was named the 4A Co-Swimmer of the Year alongside Ethan Merrill from Cheyenne Central. Spicer has earned the WYSI Male Swimmer of the Year award, and currently holds the school record for the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free relays which he took hold of this past season. On top of these accomplishments this year alone, Spicer was the 4A Conference Champion in the 50 free and 100 free, and also selected as the Swimmer of the Meet in 2022. With an incredible support system behind him, Spicer qualified for state all four years, competed at the Western Senior Zones in California with Team Wyoming in 2021 and 2022, and held a 3.9 GPA while doing all of those things above.

Spicer chose this school due to the increased amount of Wyoming swimmers go in the past, some of those he knows. With his time at Morningside, Spicer plans to study Computer Science due to the interest he has gained in that department. Spicer stated, “I am most excited about going to a different place, but still being able to swim and major in something I am interested in. Their academic area, pool, and team are all very nice.”

Spicer has been swimming since the fourth grade. He swam in club swimming until junior high, did junior high swimming, and then continued through high school. Spicer explained his favorite thing about swimming is “The thrill and adrenaline of getting in the water and being able to race others whether its teammates or friends. No matter what, even when you get out of the pool, you stay friends and be able to talk. It’s just so much fun.”

Spicer said the things he will miss the most are his coaches, friends, and family. Spicer does have family in Sioux City, IA, and is excited to be able to spend time with them.

In terms of the incredible season this past year Spicer stated, “I didn’t think I would break records last year, and I was really hoping I would break them this year. It was definitely a lot of fun.” This year was a sentimental year as he watched his senior year season come to a close. He stated, “My favorite thing was watching the entire team go up and cheer for each other. Everyone had a high morale.”

Spicer ended with some advice for athletes who want to go to the collegiate level, “Working through the hard work and work through the morning practices. If you can stop yourself from getting out of them, the pain will make you that much better.”

Head Coach Avery Otto-Horn and Assistant Coach Ron DeFauw had some exceptional things to say about Spicer. “He was a leader all year long as a team captain. We are really proud of him. He’s a tough worker and does everything we have asked of him.” Coaches stated that he never missed a practice and it showed in his success.

Morningside University’s Head Swimming Coach Bryan Farris reached out and stated, “We are excited to add John Spicer to the Mustang swimming family. The talent and determination he possesses will have an immediate positive impact on our team. I look forward to working with him and I’m excited about helping him achieve his goals as a collegiate swimmer.”