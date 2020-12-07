John Timlin (January 1, 1932 – December 2, 2020)

John Timlin, 88, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Timlin was a resident of Rock Springs for most of his life.

He was born on January 1, 1932 in Jersey City, New Jersey; the son of John V. Timlin and Rebecca Judson Timlin.

Mr. Timlin attended schools in in Rock Springs, Wyoming and he was a 1951 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

He married Velois Ann “Pat” O’Neal on June 19, 1953 in San Bernadino, California. She preceded him in death on January 7, 2017.

Mr. Timlin served in United States Air Force. He served from 1951-1955 as a Staff Sergeant at George Airforce Base, California 436 Fighter Day Squadron.

He was employed at the Rock Springs National Bank for 42 years and retired on January 1, 1997 as assistant cashier.

Mr. Timlin was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Rock Springs Aerie #151, The Young at Heart Senior Citizen’s Center.

His interests include spending time with his family, bowling. polka dancing, meal delivery, camping, spending time volunteering at his church, and loved decorating his Christmas tree to share with family and friends.

Survivors include his son, Mark Timlin and wife Beverly of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one granddaughter, Elise Timlin Haapala and husband Paul of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one cousin, Georganne Stobbe; several nieces, nephews and his furry grandkids, Haapals and Maxie.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Steven and one brother David Timlin and his wife Roe Timlin.

Following Cremation, Military Honors, Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 10:00 A. M. Monday, December 14, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

