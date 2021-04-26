Johnson & Johnson approved for continued use by FDA and CDC

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 26, 2021) – The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA and CDC joint press release for more information.

Advertisement

There were 15 reported cases out of 6.8 million doses given, of a rare and severe type of blood clot combined with low blood platelet levels. All of these cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 59.

Symptoms to look for are: Severe headache, visual changes, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, back pain, shortness of breath, leg pain or swelling, petechiae, easy bruising or bleeding. Symptom onset is between 6 and 15 days after vaccination.

Sweetwater County will again be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There are clinics scheduled this week on Wednesday, April 28, and Thursday, April 29, from 8:30-5.

Walk-ins will be taken during those days and times or one can schedule an appointment time online at www.wyoapptportal.org.

If one walks in without an appointment in PrepMod, public health will schedule them into PrepMod when they come in. There are both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine to choose from.