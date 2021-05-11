Join American Legion Post 24 for their annual Veterans Awareness Walk

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 11, 2021) – The eighth annual Veterans Awareness Walk put on by American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 is taking place at Veteran’s Park on May 15.

The Veteran Awareness Walk begins at 10 a.m. and is free for anyone to attend to honor and support the United States veterans. Each year, Vietnam veterans will carry the United States and military flags.

It takes place on Armed Forces Day which falls on the third Saturday of May each year. The day was created by former Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson in 1949. It represents the unification of the armed forces under one department, which is the Department of Defense. President Harry S. Truman signed the presidential proclamation for the day a year later in 1950.

The awareness walk is less than an hour long and participants can enjoy a free barbecue lunch afterward.

Don’t feel like walking, don’t worry. Side-by-sides will be there for give a ride to anyone who wants one.

Red hoodies and t-shirts to represent armed forces and the American Legion are available for purchase at 551 Broadway Street in Downtown Rock Springs. Hoodies cost $30 and t-shirts cost $15. The Post 24 building is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The money raised from hoddie and t-shirt sales will go toward the purchase of a columbarium, which is a structure designed to respectfully hold the cremations of fallen veterans.

The route begins at Veteran’s Park, to the North Belt Loop, left on N Street, right on 9th Street, left on Pilot Butte, left on K Street, right on North Front Street, go underneath the railroad to S Main Street.

The American Legion would also like veterans to know that the U.S. Congress recently changed the rules regarding the membership of American Legions. As long as a veteran with honorable discharge, they can join the American Legion. The rule used to be that you have to be a veteran of a wartime era.