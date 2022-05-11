Join Ed Buchanan in RS regarding Election security and integrity in Wyoming

Secretary of State, Ed Buchanan – Photo credit from https://sos.wyo.gov/AboutUs/AboutSecretary.aspx

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Secretary of State, Ed Buchanan will be in Rock Springs on June 6th, 2022, to present information and data regarding Election security and integrity in Wyoming. The presentation, which is being sponsored by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, is open to the public and will be held at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Pronghorn Room. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with the presentation to begin at 12:00 p.m. sharp. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Join Secretary of State Ed Buchanan as he presents prepared remarks and provides an opportunity for citizens to ask questions and learn more about Wyoming’s elections and how they can be involved in the process. We will address the most common topics that arose in the 2016 and 2020 elections. We will dispel common myths and discuss how we continue working to improve our elections here in Wyoming.

Election integrity is essential to our republic and to the strength of, and trust in, our democracy. The Wyoming Secretary of State and all 23 Wyoming County Clerks are your first points of contact for true and accurate election information. It is our goal to partner with you to continue to keep Wyoming’s elections safe and secure.

Edward Buchanan was appointed as Wyoming’s 22nd Secretary of State in 2018 and elected to the position in the 2018 General Election. As Secretary of State, Mr. Buchanan oversees elections, business incorporation, securities regulation, and is the custodian of the state seal and the bucking horse and rider. He is Wyoming’s chief elections officer and serves as a member of the State Loan and Investment Board, State Lands Commission and the State Building Commission.

For questions about the presentation, please contact the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 307-362 3771, or email the Chamber at: [email protected]