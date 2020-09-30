Join in on the book discussion at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 30, 2020) – Ever read The Henna Artist, a novel written by Alka Joshi? If so, head over to Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, located at 507 Broadway Street in Rock Springs, at 5:30 p.m. to join the book discussion.

Sponsor

The Henna Artist was Sidekicks’ book of the month for September. It’s about India in the decade after independence, and about class, identity, love and deceit.

October’s book of the month is Misery, a psychological horror thriller novel written by Stephen King. It was made into a motion picture in 1990, starring Kathy Bates and James Caan.