Join local American Legions for ceremonies on Memorial Day

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 30, 2021) – Memorial Day is a day dedicated to honoring and remembering the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for the United States military.

It takes place annually on the last Monday of May. Local American Legions are having ceremonies to honor those fallen soldiers at cemeteries.

The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs is having several ceremonies on Monday. All will include the lowering of the American flag, “Taps” played on the trumpet, Veterans in full uniform, a speech from Post Commander Ted Young and the firing of a cannon.

The first ceremony will take place at the post in Downtown Rock Springs, located at 551 Broadway St., at 8 a.m. Veterans will repeat the same ceremony at the Municipal Cemetery, located at 800 Thompson St., at 8:30 a.m. and again at 9 a.m. at Veteran’s Park, located at 100 N Side Belt Loop.

The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River is having its ceremony at Riverview Cemetery, located at 1079 North 1st, at 9:30 a.m. Similar to the ceremonies in Rock Springs, it will be a full-blown ceremony. The American flag will be lowered, “Taps” will be played, Veterans in full uniform and a speech will be made to remember those who died while serving.