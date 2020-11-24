Join local churches Wednesday night for a special Thanksgiving service

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 24, 2020) – Several churches in Rock Springs are coming together for a special Thanksgiving service on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Ecumenical Thanksgiving Service will take place online via Zoom and will consist of Mount of Olives Lutheran Church, Holy Communion Episcopal Church and First Congregational Church – United Church of Christ.

“The idea behind celebrating Thanksgiving together is that regardless of belief or creed, it is a shared value that we intentionally stop what we’re doing, and give thanks. It has evolved to its current form online in light of the pandemic,” said Rev. Levi Powers, Mount of Olives Lutheran Church.

This tradition of bringing churches of different denominations began a long time ago, Powers said.

“It started a number of years ago and had once included First Baptist Church, Rock Springs United Methodist Church and the Jewish congregation in Rock Springs,” he said. “These congregations continue the practice between Mount of Olives Lutheran Church, Holy Communion Episcopal Church, and First Congregational Church – United Church of Christ.”

The service begins Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m.

“It is especially important in these times to ‘Give thanks in all circumstances’ (1 Thessalonians 5:18),” Powers said.

The link to the Zoom service is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88591328166 and the meeting ID number is 885 9132 8166.

For more information about the service, contact Powers at [email protected] or give him a call at 307-382-4511