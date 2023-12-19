Join Mayor Mickelson for a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” and other holiday stories

Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson and his family.

December 19, 2023 — On Friday, Dec. 22nd, at 2:00 p.m., bring your family to listen to the Mayoral family read “The Night Before Christmas” and other holiday stories to the children. Holiday refreshments will be available, and the first 50 children will receive a Little Golden Book. The first 25 Middle School-aged Children will receive books as well.

This event is free and open to the public and will take place at the Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar at 507 Broadway Street in Rock Springs!