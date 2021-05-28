Join the libraries for magic, juggling and comedy shows

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 28, 2021) – Sweetwater County Library System invites the community to three magic, juggling, and comedy performances by magician Ann Lincoln.

Ann Lincoln’s Marvelous, Amazing and Magic Animals will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs, and at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10 at Centennial Park in Green River. These performances will be held outdoors, so those planning to attend are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to sit on. All performances are free and open to the public.

Lincoln describes her show as a magic and juggling and comedy performance with real and pretend pets. The show is about some of Ann’s own unique “fantastic beasts” and how she found out about them. Lincoln’s show highlights stories and routines about animals (both real and imaginary), kindness and caring for pets, and how to learn more about the Earth’s creatures by using resources at the library. The kids in attendance will get to see the live animals up close after the show.

Ann Lincoln’s shows are part of the library system’s Level Up Summer Reading Challenge. Children and readers of all ages are encouraged to sign up for the summer reading challenge at any Sweetwater County Library location.

Ann Lincoln’s performances and the summer reading challenge are sponsored by the library system and the Sweetwater County Library Foundation, an organization that funds library services and programs above and beyond what the county tax dollars can support.