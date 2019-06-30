Join The Summertime Art Classes At The CFAC

Rock Springs, WY (6/30/19) – Let your kids cool off and use their imaginations at the summertime “A is for Art” classes offered by the Community Fine Arts Center. Gwendolyn Quitberg will be teaching each Wednesday in July from 2 to 3 p.m., covering a variety of art techniques celebrating summer.

First up will be “Fun with Flags” on Wednesday, July 3, that lets young artists design their own flag to fly. Using watercolors and paper, students are encouraged to display it indoors. The second class will be about printmaking and using a Japanese technique called “Goyotaku.” Goyotaku means “fish stone impression” and literally uses a fish to make an imprint on paper.

“Don’t worry, It’s not a real fish, although Japanese fisherman used this method to measure their catches so no one could call them out on the size of their fish!” said Quitberg. “If you have a fish for a pet, you can make a wacky portrait of it.”

Participants will also look at artist Laurel Burch’s brightly patterned animals and create their own “Zentangled” cat or dog in class number three. Then, imagine swimming in a coral reef and seeing all the different types of plant and animal life under the sea.

“We’ll be drawing coral with ancient sea critters otherwise known as chalk. Soft pastels is the artistic term, but that’s what they’re made of! And finally, there will be a surprise class with a special teacher to round out your summer with some creative fun!”

Classes are free although pre-registration is required due to space limitations. The class meets downstairs from the CFAC in the Rock Springs Library Ferrero Room. Parents are encouraged to stay and help their child if necessary, or relax and take advantage of the adjoining library for an hour during class.

For more information, about sign up, visit the CFAC, 400 C Street, Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.