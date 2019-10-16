Join the Trick or Treat Extravaganza

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 16, 2019) — More than 1,200 children plus adults are expected during the annual Trick or Treat Extravaganza sponsored by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Here’s what you should know if you go:

What: Trick or Treat Extravaganza

When: Halloween evening from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31

Where: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Cost: Free

Advertisement

ONLY ONE ENTRANCE: The entrance and exit to the event is the same as last year — at the back of the Specialty Clinics, 1180 College Drive. Enter through the doors to Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center. Entrance WILL NOT be allowed through the main clinic lobby at the front of the building nor the main doors of the hospital or emergency room.

Parking: Parking in back of the hospital offers the easiest access to the entrance and exit. Guests can drive around the building via the main parking lot or enter off of Skyline Drive.

Those already familiar with the event know that there will be 13 “Haunting Stations” with a lot of candy, along with bouncy balls, whistles, pencils, coloring books, apples, cookies, toothbrushes and other giveaways, said Robin Fife, event organizer.

“We have some new features this year that we think you’ll enjoy,” she said. “Just inside the entryway, there will be photo backdrop options available to take pictures.

“And, the best part is, it’s suitable for kids of all ages, particularly youngsters ages 2-10.”

Advertisement

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. MHSC offers care in ENT/otolaryngology, family medicine, general surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics, pulmonology, pediatrics, nephrology, obstetrics and women’s health, oncology, orthopedics and sports medicine, and urology. Services include cardiac rehabilitation, cardio and respiratory, diabetes education, dialysis, emergency care, intensive care, laboratory services, medical imaging, medical and surgical, nutrition therapy, rehabilitation and sleep disorder lab, as well as cardiology, vascular and maternal-fetal medicine services through its affiliation with University of Utah Health. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.